jim jordan dana bash split mwrmx
'What you're saying just doesn't make sense': Dana Bash to Jim Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
State of the Union
CNN's Dana Bash asks House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) why former President Donald Trump was trying to hide classified documents if he thought he had the right to keep them.
01:53
