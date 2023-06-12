'What you're saying just doesn't make sense': Dana Bash to Jim Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
CNN's Dana Bash asks House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) why former President Donald Trump was trying to hide classified documents if he thought he had the right to keep them.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'What you're saying just doesn't make sense': Dana Bash to Jim Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton makes prediction on Trump's political career after indictment
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He is not a victim here': Bill Barr rebuts Trump's claims about DOJ indictment
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I go on the president's word and he said he did': Rep. Jordan on Trump declassifying documents
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump speaks out about DOJ indictment for first time
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Asa Hutchinson reacts to GOP rival's promise to pardon Trump if he's elected
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Trump's comparison to Biden's 1,850 boxes is a false equivalency
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN