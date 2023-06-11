Full Interview: Dana Bash presses Rep. Jim Jordan on indictment
CNN's Dana Bash interviews House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan on the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump for retaining classified information and obstruction of justice.
15:12 - Source: CNN
