margaret hoover calls out gop
GOP analyst: Fundamental difference between Trump, Biden and Clinton documents
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN political commentator Margaret Hoover calls on Republican lawmakers to explain the "fundamental differences" between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's classified documents probe.
01:41 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
margaret hoover calls out gop
GOP analyst: Fundamental difference between Trump, Biden and Clinton documents
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Kaitlan Collins Rishi Sunak Interview 0608
UK Prime Minister: I have confidence in US support of Ukraine
07:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Ray Donald Trump Split for VIDEO
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment on Truth Social
00:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump george conway split
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp screengrab vpx
SE Cupp: The reemerging threat in the 2024 GOP primary