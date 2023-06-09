Manchester, NH - April 27 : Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, NH. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Indictment reveals what Trump allegedly told his attorneys after the FBI subpoena
CNN's Brianna Keilar reads a passage from the Department of Justice indictment in which one of Trump's former attorneys recounts a conversation with former President Donald Trump about how to respond to the May 11 subpoena for the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.
03:02 - Source: CNN
The federal indictment of Donald Trump 9 videos
Manchester, NH - April 27 : Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, NH. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Indictment reveals what Trump allegedly told his attorneys after the FBI subpoena
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Nauta split VPX screengrab
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail naftali
'Seismic moment': Presidential historian on Trump indictment
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
reid trump split vpx screengrab
CNN obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Trump documents investigation
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jim Trusty 060823
Trump's attorney responds to charges against Trump
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment on Truth Social
00:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Ray Donald Trump Split for VIDEO
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump george conway split
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN