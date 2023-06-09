MOBAPP Clinton Trump Split
CNN rolls tape on Trump attacking Hillary over classified documents in 2016
The Lead
In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump repeatedly hammered Hillary Clinton for her treatment of classified documents. CNN's Jake Tapper rolls the tape following the federal indictment against Trump.
The federal indictment of Donald Trump 9 videos
CNN rolls tape on Trump attacking Hillary over classified documents in 2016
Trump Nauta split VPX screengrab
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
video thumbnail naftali
'Seismic moment': Presidential historian on Trump indictment
reid trump split vpx screengrab
CNN obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Trump documents investigation
Jim Trusty 060823
Trump's attorney responds to charges against Trump
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment on Truth Social
Robert Ray Donald Trump Split for VIDEO
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
donald trump george conway split
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
