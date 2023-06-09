What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
Robert Ray, an attorney for Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, says that if Donald Trump is elected president in 2024, any charges or indictments made against the former president by the Department of Justice would be "gone."
