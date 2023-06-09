UK Prime Minister: I have confidence in US support of Ukraine
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the war in Ukraine and his relationship with US President Joe Biden.
07:44 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
UK Prime Minister: I have confidence in US support of Ukraine
07:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Ukrainian climber proudly waves flag at the top of Everest
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Japanese students learn to smile again
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Everything is going to die here': Kherson resident speaks after dam breaks
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We are watching': How a satellite company helps expose scenes from the war in Ukraine
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Scientific evidence gets woman pardoned after 20 years in prison
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince Harry gave evidence in hacking case. This is what he said
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains significance of breached dam for the war
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dramatic footage shows moment 1.8-mile bridge collapses
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows scene of deadly train crash
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top US general says Ukraine war has 'greater meaning' for the world