Boxes of classified documents are stored inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's White and Gold Ballroom in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment.
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump and an associate, Walt Nauta, in the classified documents probe has been unsealed. Trump faces the charges in the special counsel's classified documents probe, marking the first time a former president has faced federal charges. CNN's Paula Reid breaks down some of the details.
00:47 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Boxes of classified documents are stored inside the Mar-a-Lago Club's White and Gold Ballroom in this photo included in Donald Trump's federal indictment.
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Kaitlan Collins Rishi Sunak Interview 0608
UK Prime Minister: I have confidence in US support of Ukraine
07:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Ray Donald Trump Split for VIDEO
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment on Truth Social
00:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump george conway split
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp screengrab vpx