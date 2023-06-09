'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump and an associate, Walt Nauta, in the classified documents probe has been unsealed. Trump faces the charges in the special counsel's classified documents probe, marking the first time a former president has faced federal charges. CNN's Paula Reid breaks down some of the details.
