Trump's attorney responds to charges against Trump

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Jim Trusty confirmed Thursday night that the former president has been charged with seven counts and revealed that the charges "break out from an Espionage Act charge." He called the espionage charge "ludicrous," and added that there are also "several obstruction-based-type charges and then false statement charges."
