'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump and an associate, Walt Nauta, in the classified documents probe has been unsealed. Trump faces the charges in the special counsel's classified documents probe, marking the first time a former president has faced federal charges. CNN's Paula Reid and Laura Coates break down some of the details.
01:32 - Source: CNN
The federal indictment of Donald Trump 8 videos
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Seismic moment': Presidential historian on Trump indictment
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Trump documents investigation
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump's attorney responds to charges against Trump
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Trump's response to federal indictment on Truth Social
00:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN