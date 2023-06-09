Trump Nauta split VPX screengrab
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
The federal indictment of former President Donald Trump and an associate, Walt Nauta, in the classified documents probe has been unsealed. Trump faces the charges in the special counsel's classified documents probe, marking the first time a former president has faced federal charges. CNN's Paula Reid and Laura Coates break down some of the details.
01:32 - Source: CNN
The federal indictment of Donald Trump 8 videos
Trump Nauta split VPX screengrab
'Jaw-dropping': Reporter reacts to detail from unsealed indictment of Trump
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail naftali
'Seismic moment': Presidential historian on Trump indictment
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
reid trump split vpx screengrab
CNN obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Trump documents investigation
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jim Trusty 060823
Trump's attorney responds to charges against Trump
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump truth social
See Trump's response to federal indictment on Truth Social
00:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Ray Donald Trump Split for VIDEO
What happens to charges if Trump gets elected? Hear what legal expert thinks
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump george conway split
'Absolutely historic': George Conway reacts to Trump indictment
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN