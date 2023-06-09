CNN obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Trump documents investigation
CNN obtained a transcript of former President Donald Trump saying on tape in 2021 that he didn't declassify "secret information," seemingly rebutting his claims made about his ability to declassify documents. The new details come as Trump was indicted on seven counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe.
CNN obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Trump documents investigation
