Former US president Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course, in South Ayrshire, during his visit to the UK on May 2, 2023.
Legal expert explains what it means to get a target letter from DOJ
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's legal analyst Ryan Goodman and former assistant US attorney John Sale explain what a target letter from the Department of Justice sent to former President Donald Trump means.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
christie trump split vpx
Trump posts video mocking Christie on social media. Hear his response
01:31
Trump ad vpx
New Trump ad claims attack by 'rabid wolves' ahead of possible indictment
01:47
Chris Christie Donald Trump Split
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
00:48
matt gaetz mccarthy sot vpx
Rep. Gaetz says Speaker McCarthy's commitments 'violated' by debt deal
02:15
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Hear why this former Trump campaign adviser believes Trump is 'worried' about classified doc case
03:11
pence christie SPLIT
2024 GOP field widens as Pence and Christie join race
03:06
In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
'The timeline here is critical': Collins on Mar-a-Lago flood
01:19
