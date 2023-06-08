Hear what Pence thinks about the DOJ target letter sent to Trump
Former Vice President and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence reacts to the Justice Department informing former President Trump that he is a target in the classified documents probe during a CNN Republican presidential town hall.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear what Pence thinks about the DOJ target letter sent to Trump
Trump posts video mocking Christie on social media. Hear his response
New Trump ad claims attack by 'rabid wolves' ahead of possible indictment
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
Rep. Gaetz says Speaker McCarthy's commitments 'violated' by debt deal
Hear why this former Trump campaign adviser believes Trump is 'worried' about classified doc case
