Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
CNN's Paula Reid reports that the indictment of former President Donald Trump by the Department of Justice came from a Florida grand jury and not Washington, DC, opening up a line of defense for Trump.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Reporter flags 'little ray of hope' for Trump in detail of indictment
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pat robertson
Conservative Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson dead at 93
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie honig voting rights vpx
Legal analyst breaks down why SCOTUS decision 'saves the day'
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quanishia "Peach" Berry (on the right, who had her leg amputated) and her wife, Lexus Berry (on the left)
Survivor of Iowa building collapse explains moment building fell
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US president Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course, in South Ayrshire, during his visit to the UK on May 2, 2023.
Legal expert explains what it means to get a target letter from DOJ
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Family trapped in home flood
Military drone video shows family trapped in a Russian controlled village after dam collapse
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner chief 'certain' Russia will lose territory to Ukraine
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence and leader of the excavation expedition, Lee Berger, inside the last reach out of the chute labyrinth inside the Rising Star cave. Photo Courtesy Lee Berger
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York City air quality Jones pkg
New Yorkers react to smoky skies
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail kate boulduan licht announcement
CNN anchor announces CEO is leaving the network
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN