Legal analyst breaks down why SCOTUS decision 'saves the day'
The Supreme Court has ordered Alabama officials to redraw the state's congressional map to allow an additional Black majority district to account for the fact that the state is 27% Black. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down the decision.
02:19 - Source: CNN
