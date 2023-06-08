WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: (AFP OUT) U.S President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office of the White House on June 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump and President Moon will hold an Oval Office meeting and then give joint statements in the Rose Garden. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)
Trump knew 'proper declassification process': Former White House official
Inside Politics
Speaking to CNN's Zachary Cohen and Paula Reid on condition of anonymity, a former Trump White House official said he told federal prosecutors that the former president knew the proper process for declassifying documents and followed it correctly while in office.
