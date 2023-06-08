CNN fact-checks Pence's false claims about family separation and abortion exceptions
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence's claim that the family separation policy along the US border started in the Obama administration and Pence's claim that he's always supported abortion exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
03:19 - Source: CNN
