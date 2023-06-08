'Just not true': Daniel Dale fact checks Pence's claim about abortion exceptions
CNN's Daniel Dale fact checks 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence's claim that he's always supported abortion exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
01:39 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'Just not true': Daniel Dale fact checks Pence's claim about abortion exceptions
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Pence's answer when asked if he'd support Trump in 2024
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump posts video mocking Christie on social media. Hear his response
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
New Trump ad claims attack by 'rabid wolves' ahead of possible indictment
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rep. Gaetz says Speaker McCarthy's commitments 'violated' by debt deal
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN