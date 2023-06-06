Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
In a speech announcing his bid for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie referenced his opponent former President Donald Trump to a crowd of New Hampshire supporters.
01:45 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rep. Gaetz says Speaker McCarthy's commitments 'violated' by debt deal
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why this former Trump campaign adviser believes Trump is 'worried' about classified doc case
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
2024 GOP field widens as Pence and Christie join race
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The timeline here is critical': Collins on Mar-a-Lago flood
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN