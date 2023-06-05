How Sen. Tim Scott responded to Joy Behar's comments on 'The View'
Senator and presidential hopeful Tim Scott (R-SC) made an appearance on ABC's "The View" to respond to show co-host Joy Behar's comments about him. Behar had compared Scott to Clarence Thomas claiming that neither of them understand systemic racism.
02:15 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
How Sen. Tim Scott responded to Joy Behar's comments on 'The View'
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haley breaks with Donald Trump on Putin and Ukraine
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He's being hypocritical': Haley criticizes DeSantis' handling of Disney
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Nikki Haley answer questions about abortion
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump adviser says Trump did 'enormous damage' to count