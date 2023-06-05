Here's the damage notorious Russian spy Robert Hanssen caused the US in over 20 years
Robert Philip Hanssen, who received payments of $1.4 million in cash and diamonds for the information he gave the Soviet Union and Russia, has died, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Monday. CNN's Josh Campbell breaks down the damage he caused the US over his more than 20-year span spying for Russia.
