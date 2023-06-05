GOP governor says he isn't running for president. Here's what that means for the race
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a frequent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, said in an exclusive interview with CNN's Dana Bash that he will not seek the party's 2024 presidential nomination. Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz and CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson break down what it means for the primaries.
GOP governor says he isn't running for president. Here's what that means for the race
