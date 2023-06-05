haley dale split town hall 06042023 vpx
'Not even close to accurate': Dale fact checks Haley's claim about crime
CNN reporter Daniel Dale fact checks Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's claim that the US is seeing crime at "all time highs".
Source: CNN
