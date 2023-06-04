Raskin defends FBI director amid GOP contempt push
Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin tells CNN's Dana Bash that the GOP push to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt is "all about the 2024 campaign."
03:23 - Source: CNN
