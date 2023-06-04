bolton trump split
Why this ex-Trump adviser says he wouldn't support Trump if he's the GOP's presidential nominee
Former President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton joins CNN's Jim Acosta to discuss whether or not he's decided to run for president, and if he will sign the RNC's pledge to back the party's ultimate nominee.
