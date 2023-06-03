Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump starts flip-flopping on one of DeSantis' favorite buzzwords
Over the last decade the word "woke" and its uses has evolved, especially in the political landscape. Trump is now saying the term has started to lose its impact -- yet he continues to employ it when it supports his messaging. CNN political commentator Errol Louis breaks it down.
00:41 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump starts flip-flopping on one of DeSantis' favorite buzzwords
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump fox town hall
Trump responds to CNN reporting he knew seized docs were still classified
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.
See moment Biden trips and falls at Air Force Academy commencement
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during his campaign kickoff event at Eternity Church in Clive, Iowa, on May 30, 2023. The kickoff event begins a four day tour through twelve cities in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
DeSantis or Trump? Hear what Republican voters in Iowa are saying
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
markwayne mullin senate hearing reality sot mwrmx vpx_00002925.png
'I don't want reality': Senator's gaffe draws laughs during hearing
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN