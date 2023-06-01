Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Hear how DeSantis responded to Trump's attack on campaign trail
The Lead
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports on the war of words between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump as they hit the 2024 campaign trail in Iowa.
01:25 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Hear how DeSantis responded to Trump's attack on campaign trail
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Osborne
'Huge win for Kevin McCarthy': Former Trump adviser on debt deal
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
CNN reporter explains new tape obtained by prosecutors in Trump case
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BIDEN