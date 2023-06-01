Why these Republican voters are looking for an alternative to Trump
As presidential candidates descend on early voting states like Iowa, CNN spoke to Republican voters at a campaign event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they are looking for in 2024.
01:58 - Source: CNN
