DeSantis now criticizing Trump for trusting Fauci. Hear his defense of Fauci from 2020
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is attacking former President Donald Trump for "turning the country over to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci in March 2020," but DeSantis was praising the chief public health official at the same time in previously unreported quotes. DeSantis said Fauci was "really, really good and really, really helpful" and "really doing a good job." CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports.
