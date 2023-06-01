See moment Biden trips and falls at Air Force Academy commencement
President Joe Biden tripped on a sandbag and fell as he completed handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez reports.
00:59 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
See moment Biden trips and falls at Air Force Academy commencement
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Huge win for Kevin McCarthy': Former Trump adviser on debt deal
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter explains new tape obtained by prosecutors in Trump case
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden pushes back on reporter's question about debt ceiling deal
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN