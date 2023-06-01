President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.
See moment Biden trips and falls at Air Force Academy commencement
President Joe Biden tripped on a sandbag and fell as he completed handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez reports.
00:59 - Source: CNN
