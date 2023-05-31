James Comey
James Comey blames Trump for GOP opinion of FBI
CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks to former FBI Director James Comey about some Republicans saying the FBI and DOJ have been weaponized against them, with Comey saying Donald Trump is responsible for the discord.
02:58 - Source: CNN
