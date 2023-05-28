Sununu: 'If you're sitting in low single digits' in late fall 'get your butt out of the race'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he's not worried about a crowded Republican primary but warns 2024 hopefuls that "the discipline is getting out" if they can't win.
