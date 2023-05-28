SOTU Sununu 2024 presidential decision_00001420.png
Sununu: I'll decide on 2024 presidential run 'in the next week or two'
State of the Union
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tells CNN's Chris Tapper that he believes "there's a pathway to win" the GOP nomination and says his family is "on board" if he decides to run.
01:33 - Source: CNN
