Sununu: I'll decide on 2024 presidential run 'in the next week or two'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tells CNN's Chris Tapper that he believes "there's a pathway to win" the GOP nomination and says his family is "on board" if he decides to run.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Sununu: I'll decide on 2024 presidential run 'in the next week or two'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN