SOTU rep jayapal debt drama reaction_00003124.png
'What was all the drama for?': Progressive leader Jayapal reacts to debt deal
State of the Union
Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells CNN's Jake Tapper that Republicans "didn't get what they said they wanted" in the debt negotiations.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
SOTU rep jayapal debt drama reaction_00003124.png
'What was all the drama for?': Progressive leader Jayapal reacts to debt deal
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
workplace expert jessica kriegel
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UMass Boston Grads 2023
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN