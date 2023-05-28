Who will you think about on Memorial Day? Veterans reflect.
This Memorial Day, CNN's Jake Tapper visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as veterans and members of Congress reflect on fellow soldiers they lost - both during and after combat.
03:55 - Source: CNN
