'It's ridiculous': Fmr GOP Rep rips DeSantis for threatening criminal reform law
On State of the Union, CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to Former Republican Congresswoman Mia Love, CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, and CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's 2024 campaign strategy and whether or not anyone can break Former President Trump's hold on the Republican party.
04:50 - Source: CNN
