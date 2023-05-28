'It's a miracle... Release the doves, right?': GOP Gov. reacts to debt deal
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he gives both sides in Washington credit for "actually getting something done" on the debt ceiling.
07:45 - Source: CNN
