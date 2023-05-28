GOP negotiator touts debt deal as 'remarkable conservative achievement'
Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson tells CNN's Jake Tapper "there were no wins for Democrats" in the debt ceiling deal.
05:57 - Source: CNN
