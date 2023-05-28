Tapper asks Democratic lawmaker if White House should worry about Progressive Caucus. Hear her response
Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Japayal (D-WA) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss debt ceiling negotiations as The White House and House Republicans agreed in principle on a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending.
Tapper asks Democratic lawmaker if White House should worry about Progressive Caucus. Hear her response
