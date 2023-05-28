maxwell frost 5-27-23
Gen Z lawmaker calls out GOP: U.S. being held hostage over debt talks
Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress, says Republicans are holding Americans hostage as they seek to cut spending in exchange for raising the nation's debt limit.
