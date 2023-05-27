SMR Honig on Trump legal woes_00040310.png
Honig: Trump prosecutors have put themselves "into a calendar corner'
Smerconish
"By taking this long," says former Federal Prosecutor Elie Honig, as the 2024 Presidential election nears, prosecutors "have played themselves into a calendar corner."
07:16 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
SMR Honig on Trump legal woes_00040310.png
Honig: Trump prosecutors have put themselves "into a calendar corner'
07:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
workplace expert jessica kriegel
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UMass Boston Grads 2023
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lawmakers clean memorial vpx
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN