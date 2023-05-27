Smerconish: Crowded GOP field counting on Trump legal woes
Why are so many Republicans entering the ring against a former President who's leading the polls? Maybe, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, because they are counting on Trump being sidelined by prosecutors.
05:27 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Smerconish: Crowded GOP field counting on Trump legal woes
05:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing