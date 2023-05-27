See the moment Texas GOP-controlled House impeaches one of its own
The Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton. CNN correspondent Rosa Flores has more on the unprecedented move.
01:06 - Source: CNN
