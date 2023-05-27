Hear why GOP lawmaker says he'll vote against a debt deal
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) explains to CNN's Jim Acosta why he's a "no" on any deal forged between White House and GOP negotiators to raise the nation's debt ceiling.
04:33 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear why GOP lawmaker says he'll vote against a debt deal
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why are so many Republicans challenging Trump in 2024 presidential bid?
05:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Trump ally is facing calls for impeachment from his own party
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst: Oath Keepers' sentence reveals something about the judge's reasoning
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis: Trump 'doesn't criticize anybody else... only me'
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN