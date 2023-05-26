Ken Pazton impeachment
Why this Republican AG is facing calls for impeachment from his own party
Situation Room
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing calls of impeachment from his own party. The GOP controlled House plans to vote tomorrow on the 20 impeachment articles against Paxton, who faces accusations of abusing his office. CNN's Ed Lavendera reports.
02:32
