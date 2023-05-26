Why this Republican AG is facing calls for impeachment from his own party
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing calls of impeachment from his own party. The GOP controlled House plans to vote tomorrow on the 20 impeachment articles against Paxton, who faces accusations of abusing his office. CNN's Ed Lavendera reports.
