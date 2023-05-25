CBS whistleblower Hunter Biden vpx split``
Whistleblower alleges DOJ 'slow-walked' Hunter Biden probe
A 14-year veteran of the Internal Revenue Service went public for the first time as the whistleblower claiming to have information about alleged mishandling and political interference in an ongoing criminal probe into Hunter Biden. CNN's Evan Perez reports.
02:18 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day
