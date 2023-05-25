Bipartisan group of lawmakers set 'differences aside' to hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including military veterans Reps. Mike Waltz and Seth Moulton, participated in a volunteer cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial ahead of Memorial Day. Waltz, a combat-decorated Green Beret, has led the effort in hand-washing the memorial in Washington in recent years. CNN's Jake Tapper has the details.
03:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Bipartisan group of lawmakers set 'differences aside' to hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Whistleblower alleges DOJ 'slow-walked' Hunter Biden probe
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what the glitch sounded like while people waited for DeSantis presidential announcement
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN