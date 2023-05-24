Hear why Trump's attorney says he is 'right to be angry' over judge's order
Alina Habba, an attorney representing Donald Trump, discusses his anger over Judge Juan Mechan issuing a protective order restricting his speech.
01:30 - Source: CNN
