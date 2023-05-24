'With 3 more women this would have been different': SC State Sen. on failing to block abortion ban
Republican South Carolina State Sen. Sandy Senn joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the 6-week abortion ban heading to Gov. McMaster's desk to be signed into law after the measure cleared the state Senate.
04:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'With 3 more women this would have been different': SC State Sen. on failing to block abortion ban
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump's response to Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN