'With 3 more women this would have been different': SC State Sen. on failing to block abortion ban
Republican South Carolina State Sen. Sandy Senn joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the 6-week abortion ban heading to Gov. McMaster's desk to be signed into law after the measure cleared the state Senate.
04:03 - Source: CNN
'With 3 more women this would have been different': SC State Sen. on failing to block abortion ban
Trump/scott split vpx
Hear Trump's response to Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid
Defence attorney Timothy Parlatore, representing US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, speaks with reporters at a pre-trial hearing for Gallagher's court martial for alleged war crimes in Iraq, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
