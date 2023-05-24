DeSantis tweets: "I'm running for president to lead our Great American Comeback."
DeSantis announces bid for president on Twitter despite glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose clashes with Disney and aggressive pursuit of conservative victories have made him a leading Republican Party figure, announced he's running for president in 2024 during a Twitter Circle plagued with technical difficulties.
